Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to undergo Tommy John surgery, will miss rest of season

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday.
Seager, a 24-year-old, two-time All Star, was placed on the disabled list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery involves replacing the injured ligament.
Seager suffered from elbow discomfort throughout the second half of 2017, however the team's medical staff advised against Seager undergoing surgery this past winter.
The Dodgers are dealing with an onslaught of injuries. Third baseman Justin Turner is rehabbing a fractured wrist. Second baseman Logan Forsythe is out with a sore shoulder. Outfielder Yasiel Puig was placed on the DL on Saturday with a bruised foot and hip.
The Dodgers recalled infielder Breyvic Valera from triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
