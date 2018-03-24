They may soon star alongside Kershaw and Bellinger. These are the top five Dodgers prospects

The first player drafted under Andrew Friedman's regime, Buehler is a power pitcher in a wiry frame, armed with a fastball which registered in the upper 90s, a dynamic curveball and a useful slider. Buehler continues to refine his changeup, which he used sparingly last season as he returned from elbow ligament reconstruction. He is unlikely to throw more than 150 innings in 2018, as the team monitors his usage, but a good portion of those should come at the major-league level.