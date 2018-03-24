Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hits first homer of spring in Cactus League finale

ON THE MOUND: After four sterling innings, Alex Wood hit a snag in the fifth. He had trouble locating his fastball, which he chalked up to problems with the timing of his delivery. He indicated he was still ironing out the details in his final spring outing. Wood gave up four runs, including a two-run homer to infielder Keon Barnum. He also made a fielding error to keep the White Sox rolling. "My stuff was pretty good early on," Wood said. "That last inning it kind of all went to crap, stuff-wise. But the first four felt pretty good."