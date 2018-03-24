Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hits first homer of spring in Cactus League finale

The Dodgers lost 7-3 to the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch.
AT THE PLATE: In his final game of the Cactus League slate, catcher Austin Barnes hit his first homer. Barnes batted only .125 during camp. He is slotted as the backup catcher behind Yasmani Grandal, but will still likely start against left-handed pitchers. "Hopefully for Austin that gets him on track, and gives him a little confidence," manager Dave Roberts said.
ON THE MOUND: After four sterling innings, Alex Wood hit a snag in the fifth. He had trouble locating his fastball, which he chalked up to problems with the timing of his delivery. He indicated he was still ironing out the details in his final spring outing. Wood gave up four runs, including a two-run homer to infielder Keon Barnum. He also made a fielding error to keep the White Sox rolling. "My stuff was pretty good early on," Wood said. "That last inning it kind of all went to crap, stuff-wise. But the first four felt pretty good."
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers will not hold an official workout Wednesday before the season opener Thursday. "If a guy wants to go in there and get a lift in, play catch, that's on him," Roberts said.
UP NEXT: Angels on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Angel Stadium. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
