Former Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson claimed off waivers by New York Yankees

Designated for assignment last week, former Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Thompson, a 27-year-old outfielder, is the son of former Laker Mychal Thompson and the brother of current Golden State Warriors star Klay.
Thompson hit 13 home runs in 2016 before a back fracture ended his campaign. He struggled at the plate throughout 2017. He posted a .483 on-base plus slugging percentage last season.
Out of minor-league options heading into this season, Thompson could not crack the Dodgers opening day roster. The team already had a slew of right-handed-hitting outfielders including Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.
Thompson joins a Yankees team that has suffered a few injuries to its outfield in the early going of this season. The team lost outfielders Aaron Hicks and Billy McKinney to various ailments during the first series of the season.
