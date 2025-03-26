Bishop Alemany’s Brody Thompson is ready to finally play for father

It didn’t have to be. Brody Thompson could have stayed at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, where he was the starting catcher last season. Then his father, Randy, an assistant coach for the Knights, decided to accept the job as athletic director and coach at Bishop Alemany, where he had been for years before.

His family had no intention of moving. It was too expensive to change residences, so if Brody decided to join his father, chances were the Southern Section would make him sit out half his junior season under transfer rules.

“He was doing well at Notre Dame,” Randy said. “He wanted to play for his father. It was his decision.”

The family appealed to the Southern Section. This wasn’t an athletically motivated transfer, something the rules are designed to prevent. Even Notre Dame coach Tom Dill wrote a letter in support of the transfer.

“As a coach and father, I understand how critical it is for Brody to play for his father during this important stage of his life,” Dill wrote. “Randy has dedicated his life to the well-being and development of countless student-athletes. Now his son deserves the opportunity to benefit from his guidance in this critical junior year without the disruption of a sit-out period.”

The appeal was denied, so Brody is sitting out 13 games until he becomes eligible April 1 to play against — you guessed it — Notre Dame.

“It’s been tough,” Brody said. “I’ve never really sat for an extended period of time. Thank God I’ve never had an injury. It’s been an adjustment.”

He’s tried to be the best possible teammate, energized on the bench while helping keep track of pitches. But son and dad have been hurting.

“Any time you see your son struggling and hurting because he’s not able to do what he loves to do, that’s tough as a father,” Randy said. “This was not an athletically motivated move. When the rules are being passed and enforced, the intent is to make sure kids aren’t bouncing around for athletic reasons. We were honest. We weren’t moving. I have no regrets how we handled it. I’ve always been up front. I wish the outcome would have been different.”

The wait is almost over. To say that Brody is passionate about baseball would be an understatement.

“I’ve said if Brody is a teammate of yours, you’ll love playing with him,” Randy said. “if you’re on the other side, you probably won’t like Brody.”

Pitching coach Blaine Traxel will have the walkie-talkie to relay pitches to Brody, who will be wearing the earpiece behind home plate. The big question is what happens when the coach’s voice suddenly is heard.

“Unfortunately there’s no mute button,” Brody said jokingly. “If he’s grabbing the walkie-talkie, it’s something important.”

The family has dealt with far more than a son having to sit out for transferring. Randy’s oldest son, Tyler, overcame cancer.

He’s graduating from Alemany. All grown up. Cured. Honor student. Tyler Thompson. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/S4ZMyv5XLc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 21, 2020

Randy and Brody are ready to have some fun again. Alemany and Notre Dame have changed their signs, so let everyone enjoy trying to figure out pitches, bunts and steals.

“I’m excited to get back out there,” Brody said.

Said Randy: “It’s going to be a very emotional day for Brody. He’s still friends with a lot of the Notre Dame guys.”