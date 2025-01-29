Angel City extends contracts with forward Alyssa Thompson and defender Giselle Thompson

Angel City has made another big commitment to its future by signing forward Alyssa Thompson to a three-year contract extension and her sister, defender Giselle Thompson, for an additional two seasons.

The announcement of the deals came a week after the club cut the ribbon on its new multimillion state-of-the-art training center on the campus of the Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

“Alyssa and Giselle are very important for our club’s future but also for the success of our league,” Mark Parsons, Angel City’s new sporting director, said in a statement. “Both have world-class potential for both club and country and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and development on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement

Alyssa Thompson, 20, the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history and the first drafted out of high school, has nine goals and nine assists in 53 matches in all competition over two seasons. As a rookie she also became the second-youngest player named to a U.S. World Cup squad when she made the team for the 2023 tournament at 18.

Giselle, 19, played in 16 matches last year, her first with Angel City, while also helping the U.S. finish third in last summer’s U-20 women’s World Cup.

Both women grew up in the San Fernando Valley and signed their first contracts while seniors at Harvard-Westlake.

Advertisement

“Being able to play in my hometown, playing in front of my friends and family, is something that I never take for granted,” Alyssa Thompson said. “Also, being able to play with Gisele as a professional is a dream come true and I am happy to continue that.”

Financial terms of the new deals were not announced, but Alyssa’s first Angel City contract, according to her agent, was worth $1 million over three seasons, making it the richest in the club’s short history. Giselle signed last winter, the day before her 18th birthday, for a reported $525,000 over three years, plus bonuses and stipends.

“I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue to grow with this team,” Gisele Thompson said. “We have such amazing players and our chemistry is so solid that I know we can win a championship, which is the ultimate goal.”

Angel City (7-13-6) finished 12th in the 14-team NWSL table last season, missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. It opened preseason training camp last week under interim coach Sam Laity while Parson searches for a permanent replacement for Becki Tweed, who was fired as manager in December.