Son of Bishop Alemany baseball coach Randy Thompson denied immediate eligibility

Randy Thompson stands and poses for a photo at a baseball facility. He has returned to coach Bishop Alemany's team.
Bishop Alemany baseball coach Randy Thompson said his son was denied immediate eligibility when he tried to follow his father from the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coaching staff to Alemany.
(Sherman Oaks Notre Dame)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Despite support from his fellow Mission League baseball coaches, Bishop Alemany coach Randy Thompson said Tuesday his son, Brody, a junior catcher, has been denied immediate eligibility by the Southern Section after transferring from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He will have to sit out the first portion of the season until March 28.

Thompson had been head coach at Alemany for 18 years until losing his job in a cost cutting measure in 2019. He became an assistant coach at Notre Dame. When the school decided it wanted him back to be athletic director and baseball coach, he agreed. His son, a starter at Notre Dame last season as a sophomore, wanted to join him at Alemany.

Junior catcher Brody Thompson of Bishop Alemany.
(Bishop Alemany)
Notre Dame coach Tom Dill wrote a letter to the Southern Section supporting the move. But Southern Section rules require students to move physically to be eligible immediately. Thompson said he could not afford to move.

“It’s unfortunate,” Thompson said. “The rules are set up to prevent athletically-motivated transfers. My son wants to play for his dad.”

Said Dill: “My request was that we as coaches put in a lot of time developing young men, trying to make a difference in their lives, not just in game of baseball. We spend our careers doing that. I think a son should be able to play for him. How could he not go back to Alemany for his dad? The whole league agreed and I don’t know why there could not be an exception.”

A Southern Section spokesman said no valid residential change occurred and the organization cannot waive bylaw 206. Other coaches who brought along their sons without moving have faced a similar situation.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

