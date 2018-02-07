Wasserman agency ends relationship with Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig appears to be in the market for new representation.
The Wasserman agency announced Wednesday they "have terminated" their "professional relationship" with the Dodgers outfielder, who will earn $7.5 million in 2018. The announcement arrived in the form of a one-sentence email sent to reporters. Adam Katz, who was one of Puig's representative with the agency, declined further comment.
An official at the Major League Baseball Players Assn. said no new agent had formalized paperwork to become Puig's representative.
Puig can become a free agent after the 2019 season.
After a tumultuous 2016, in which the Dodgers demoted Puig and attempted to trade him, Puig bounced back in 2017. He hit a career-best 28 home runs while posting an .833 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He re-established himself as the team's starting right fielder, a position he is expected to occupy in 2018.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes