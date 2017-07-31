Dodgers acquire pitcher Yu Darvish from Texas Rangers minutes before trade deadline

The Dodgers made the bold play on Monday, acquiring pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers in the final minutes before the 1 p.m. PDT trade deadline. In exchange, the Rangers receive triple-A second baseman Willie Calhoun, Class A pitcher A.J. Alexy and Class A infielder Brendon Davis.

The Dodgers had identified Darvish as their top target even before Clayton Kershaw went on the disabled list with a back injury. The team now can envision a playoff rotation of Kershaw, Darvish, Alex Wood and Rich Hill.

The latter three pitchers have been acquired at the deadline in each of the three years under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman — Wood in 2015, Hill last year, Darvish this year.

Darvish, 30, has been an all-star in four of his five major league seasons. He is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts. His last start was the worst of his career; he gave up 10 runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Miami Marlins. After Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports wrote that Darvish had been tipping his pitches, Darvish said he indeed had and thanked Passan for mentioning it.

"That's interesting," Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich tweeted. "Nobody told us."

Darvish ranks fourth in the American League in strikeouts this year, trailing only Chris Sale, Chris Archer and Corey Kluber. In his career, Darvish is 52-39 with a 3.42 ERA.

The Dodgers had been wary of trading their top prospects — pitcher Walker Buehler and outfielder Alex Verdugo — in any deal, let alone one to get a player that might be gone after three months.

The biggest prospect in the trade is Calhoun, who is batting .298 with 23 home runs at triple-A Oklahoma City.

Calhoun, ranked No. 74 on Baseball America's midseason Top 100 list, profiles as a very good hitter who could become an offense-first second baseman. However, the Dodgers have tried Calhoun in left field as well, and the Rangers offer the American League fallback position of designated hitter.

In addition to Darvish, the Dodgers acquired left-handed relievers Tony Watson (from the Pirates) and Tony Cingrani (from the Reds) on Monday. The deals cost them Calhoun, Scott Van Slyke and five minor leaguers, but they were able to hang on to Buehler, Verdugo and another one of their big four prospects, pitcher Yadier Alvarez.

Buehler could be added to the Dodgers bullpen later in the season and be used as the Angels used Francisco Rodriguez on their 2002 World Series run, as a rookie flame-thrower unseen by opposing hitters, helping bridge the gap between the starters and the closer.

UPDATES:

1:45 p.m.: This article has been updated with the Dodgers dealing Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis to Texas, and with additional background on the deal.

2:40 p.m.: This article has been updated with Yu Darvish’s pitching statistics and last outing for the Rangers.

This article was originally published at 1:25 p.m.