Should Dodgers acquire Manny Machado in wake of Corey Seager injury?

No. The going rate for elite players -- even for players with expiring contracts -- is quite high. When the Chicago Cubs got closer Aroldis Chapman to help them win the World Series two years ago, the trade price was their best prospect, infielder Gleyber Torres. When the Cubs needed a starting pitcher last year, they got Jose Quintana by trading outfielder Eloy Jimenez. At the start of the season, Baseball America ranked Torres and Jimenez as two of the top six prospects in baseball.