Ducks sign veteran defenseman Francois Beauchemin for third stint in Anaheim

Francois Beauchemin and the Ducks are going to have one more go-around together.

The Ducks on Monday signed the veteran defenseman to a one-year contract worth about $1 million. It will be the third stint in Anaheim for Beauchemin, a member of the 2007 Stanley Cup champion team who has played 525 games with the Ducks in his 12-year career.

Beauchemin, 37, said this will probably be his final season and that he was considering retirement after the Colorado Avalanche bought out the final year of his contract in June. Beauchemin said he didn’t want to move his family to an unfamiliar environment for one year, and that Ducks general manager Bob Murray called him last Saturday.

“When Murph called, it was a big change,” Beauchemin said. “I didn’t expect it, and I talked to my wife and talked with my kids and we were all excited about going back, so it was an easy decision.”

Beauchemin is expected to mentor the Ducks’ younger defensemen. He knows their system, having previously played under Coach Randy Carlyle, and as a previous defensemen partner of Cam Fowler.

“We feel Francois still has a lot to give, and his passion and drive to win is unquestioned,” Murray said in a statement.

Beauchemin has played 836 games with the Ducks, Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. He had 13 goals and 39 assists in two seasons with Colorado.

Beauchemin has significant mileage on his body. He had major shoulder surgery in 2012 and knee surgery in 2013. But he’s played full seasons the last two years and could be energized coming back to the contending Ducks, who were eliminated in the Western Conference final.

“Back when I was there I’ve always said I wanted to end my career there,” Beauchemin said. “Now that I have a chance to go back and end my experience with the Ducks, it obviously could not end a better way. I’m thrilled and I’m excited.”

CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. CAPTION Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. CAPTION Heavily favored Arrogate finishes second by half a length to Collected in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Heavily favored Arrogate finishes second by half a length to Collected in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar.

sports@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke