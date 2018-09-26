Ducks' Corey Perry out five months after knee surgery

It must feel like Groundhog Day for the Ducks.
The club began the 2017 season ravaged by injuries, and one year later, they have another damaging blow to deal with. Corey Perry underwent surgery on his right knee Wednesday, general manager Bob Murray said, and the Ducks winger will be sidelined approximately five months.
Perry suffered injuries to his MCL and meniscus during warmups Monday prior to an exhibition against the Arizona Coyotes. He was scratched from the lineup, and the former 50-goal scorer's recovery timetable will ensure he's out until around the trade deadline.
Perry, 33, has failed to eclipse the 20-goal plateau in each of the last two seasons. He's adept at worming his way to the net and using his 6-foot-3 frame to score goals by the crease.
That style, however, has been stymied in a league more predicated on speed and dynamic play-making.
He had 49 points last season (17 goals) and was relegated to the fourth line at one juncture. The veteran carries a cap hit of $8,625,000 into each of the three years remaining on his deal, money that calls for top-line play.
"Corey's got to buy into some more things in the off-season," Murray said in April. "He's got to buy into playing fast."