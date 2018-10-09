Shootout win caps Ducks’ 25th anniversary celebration

It was on Oct. 8, 1993, that those Mighty Ducks took the ice for the first time, a 7-2 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings. Shootouts weren’t yet introduced to the NHL — ties were eliminated in 2005 — but it was required to determine the outcome 25 years later to the day. And this time, the Ducks came out on top 3-2, capping off their quarter anniversary celebration Monday before 17,436 at Honda Center.