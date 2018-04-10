Alex Iafallo is optimistic about being ready for Kings' playoff opener with Golden Knights on Wednesday

Iafallo is not among the Kings' top 10 scorers but his forechecking presence next to Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown allows the Kings to align better, depth-wise, on the left side. He has played there most of his first NHL season, straight out of college with no minor league experience. At this time last year, Iafallo was flying back home after a loss to Denver in the NCAA championship game. He'll be in better mood for his next flight, to Las Vegas.