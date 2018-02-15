Dion Phaneuf is ready to bring his hard-hitting game to the Kings

"I guess that shows us that we're not trying to rebuild or something like that," said defenseman Drew Doughty, who has linked his future with the Kings to their ability to contend. "They're trying to go for it. I've been through the rebuild before. I don't really ever want to have to go through that again, along with the rest of my teammates. … When you have that belief from the management group, that gives you a little bit of confidence."