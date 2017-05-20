NHL fines Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf, says he made an 'inappropriate remark' during Game 4 against Predators

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was fined $10,000 by the National Hockey League “for directing an inappropriate remark toward another on-ice participant” in Game 4 of the Ducks’ Western Conference finals series against the Nashville Predators, the league said in a statement released Saturday.

The statement did not specify what Getzlaf said. Frank Seravalli of Canada’s TSN reported that Getzlaf used a homophobic slur. A Ducks spokesman said Getzlaf would address the matter Saturday night at Honda Center after Game 5 of the series. The teams are tied at two games each.

The $10,000 fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Assn. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

A year ago, the NHL suspended Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw for one game, saying he uttered a homophobic slur. The league’s statement said Getzlaf’s comment “is a violation of the League’s policy which prohibits inappropriate and offensive remarks, and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures on the ice.”

Colin Campbell, the league’s senior executive vice president of hockey operations, added, “Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable. The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”