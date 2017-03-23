Boys' basketball: Birmingham's Devante Doutrive is City Section player of the year

Devante Doutrive, a 6-foot-5 senior who led Birmingham to its first City Section basketball championship in school history, has been named the City Section player of the year.

Birmingham went 27-4 and defeated Westchester in the Open Division championship game. Doutrive averaged 22.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

All-City team:

Mark Boland, Birmingham, Sr.; Devonaire Doutrive, Birmingham, Jr.; Deschon Winston, Birmingham, Sr.; Olumayowa Akinsanya, Animo South LA, Sr.; Dominique Alexander, Gardena, Sr.; Ethan Anderson, Fairfax, So.; Troy Biglow, El Camino Real, Sr.; Kihei Clark, Taft, Jr.; Jamal Hartwell, Fairfax, Jr.; Chris Kendrick, Crenshaw, Sr.; Psalm Maduakor, Narbonne, Sr.; Robert McRae, Fairfax, So.; Boe Nguidjol, Central City, Jr.; Luis Rodriguez, Westchester, Sr.; Chris Simmons, Westchester, Sr.; Jonathan Staggers, Dorsey, Sr.; Brando Unaka, Washington, Sr.; Tyree Winborn, Van Nuys, Jr.

