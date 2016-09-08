Football: Drake Beasley is declared ineligible at La Canada

Standout running back Drake Beasley, who transferred to La Canada after playing three years at Loyola, has been declared ineligible for this season by the Southern Section, section spokesman Thom Simmons said Thursday night.

Beasley will appeal the decision that's already disrupted his senior year.

It's unknown how long it will take for the appeal to be heard and decided. If Beasley had filed to be eligible under the Southern Section sitout period rule, he would have been eligible on Oct. 3. But he sought eligibility via a change of residence, and Loyola challenged his transfer.

