University High lacrosse faces sanctions after forfeiting semifinal to attend prom

The University High boys’ lacrosse team didn’t have enough players for its City Section semifinal match on Friday night against Palisades because the school’s prom was the same night and players chose the prom instead. The school forfeited the match.

City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said the match time could not be changed, and now University is facing a $100 fine and a ban from next year’s playoffs under City Section rules.

Lagos said the school has not responded to phone calls from her. The school has not responded to an email from The Times. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Unified School District indicated on Monday they were working on a response.

The lacrosse finals will be played at El Camino Real, with the boys and girls finals matching El Camino Real against Palisades.