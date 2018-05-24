NHL playoffs: Capitals blank Lightning in Game 7, will face Golden Knights for Stanley Cup

Notes: Ovechkin and Backstrom made their 11th career Game 7 appearance, one shy of Boston's Zdeno Chara for the most among active NHL players. In addition to Chara, only five other players in NHL history have appeared in more Game 7s: Patrick Roy (13), Scott Stevens (13), Glenn Anderson (12), Ken Daneyko (12) and Stephane Yelle (12). Evgeny Kuznetsov's assist on Ovechkin's early goal extended his points streak to 10 games. Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Lightning outshot the Capitals (29-23) for the first time in the series.