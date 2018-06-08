Washington Capitals defeat Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup Final

The Capitals’ success undoubtedly sparked mixed emotions from Vegas general manager George McPhee, who was the Capitals’ general manager for 17 years and put in place many of the players who lifted the Cup on Thursday and passed it from eager hand to eager hand. McPhee was replaced by Brian MacLellan, his former college and NHL teammate, who applied the finishing touches to the roster and found just enough youth and grit to propel the Capitals to the Cup. Their playoff path this season was strewn with obstacles from the start: they lost the first two games of their first-round series against Columbus (and in fact trailed in all four rounds) and switched starting goaltenders in the third game of that opening-round series. After that, Braden Holtby was in command, and so were the Capitals.