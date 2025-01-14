Ducks are shut out by the Capitals

Logan Thompson stopped all 18 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Ducks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

John Gibson made 22 saves for the Ducks, who lost for a fifth time in seven games. Anaheim could not carry over the momentum from its 3-2 overtime victory at Carolina on Sunday and remains near the bottom of the Western Conference.

The Ducks make their fifth stop on a six-game trip Thursday night at Tampa Bay.

Making a second consecutive start and playing in his third in a row since Charlie Lindgren was injured, Thompson made a handful of saves on quality scoring chances and many timely ones to improve to 19-2-3 since joining the Capitals.

Advertisement

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist and John Carlson and Ethen Frank also scored for the Capitals, who have won two games in a row after alternating wins and losses in their previous nine dating to Dec. 23.

Duhaime scored when the puck banked in off the back of his right skate, and he also picked up a secondary assist on Frank’s second in three NHL games since getting called up from the minors.

After a dominant start in which the Capitals possessed the puck in the offensive zone for long stretches, Jakob Chychrun crashed the net and put them up 1-0 by deflecting his shot off Duhaime and in.

Advertisement

Frank is the sixth player in franchise history to record a point in each of his first three NHL games. Alex Ovechkin was the most recent to do it, in his first eight in 2005-06.