Marc-Andre Fleury has tickled the fancy of Vegas Golden Knights fans all season

"I think that's the key to making sure you don't tense up at the wrong moment," said Perron, who is expected to return Friday after missing two games because of an illness. "You make sure you keep playing your game, and that's what he does. At the end of the day when he lost to Matt last year because he's a younger goalie and the salary cap and all that stuff, he wants to prove himself. Every single day he's out there he's having fun."