Kings get Ben Bishop from Tampa Bay in exchange for Peter Budaj

A day after getting goaltender Jonathan Quick back from a groin injury that had sidelined him all season, the Kings picked up another top goalie Sunday when they acquired veteran Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But the price was high, with the Kings sending goalie Peter Budaj, minor-league defenseman Erik Cernak and a seventh-round pick in this summer’s draft to Tampa Bay in exchange from Bishop and a fifth-round draft pick.

Bishop, 30, a one-time finalist for the Vezina Award as the NHL’s top goaltender, has played in 32 games this season, posting a 16-12-3 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout.

In an eight-year NHL career, the Denver native has played 263 games for the Lightning, Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues. He has a 146-77-23 record, a 2.32 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and 19 shutouts.

He also played in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

However this season Budaj’s numbers are superior. Playing in relief of the injured Quick, the 34-year-old played in 53 games, going 27-20-3 with a 2.12 GAA, a .917 save percentage and NHL-best seven shutouts.

Cernak, 19, appeared in 40 games for Erie of the OHL, scoring three times and picking up 14 assists.

