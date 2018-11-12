Kings goalie Jack Campbell to undergo knee surgery

For the second time this season, the Kings have lost a goalie to a knee injury.
Jack Campbell needs surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and is expected to be out four to six weeks, the team announced Monday. Campbell was injured Saturday in a game against the Calgary Flames, according to the Kings.
Jonathan Quick underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee on Oct. 30 and was expected to be out a month.
Cal Petersen was recalled and will back up Peter Budaj, meaning the Kings are down to their No. 3 and No. 4 goalies as they prepare for their next game Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Budaj has not started this season. Petersen, 24, is in his second season with the Ontario Reign and is 2-3-1 with a 4.29 goals-against average and .881 save percentage.