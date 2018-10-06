Kings' rally falls short against Sharks in 3-2 overtime loss in season opener

It was an underwhelming start until Kopitar got the crowd back into it with a tap-in strike to get the Kings to 2-1 late in the first period. Alex Iafallo did the initial work when he distracted two Sharks behind the net. The Kings worked the puck up top, from Doughty to Derek Forbort, whose shot Iafallo redirected to Kopitar on the right side for his first goal of the season.