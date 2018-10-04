Nick Saban thinks his players aren't getting the support they deserve from Alabama students

He continued: "Look, our players work too hard and they deserve to have everything and people supporting them in every way and have tremendous spirit for what they've done.… But there's a part of it where other people need to support them too, and there's got to be a spirit that makes it special to play here, because that's what makes it special to be here. And if that's not here, then does it continue to be special to be here or not? That's the question everybody has to ask, and I'm asking it right now."