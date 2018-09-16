From the shoulders of his trainer, Canelo Alvarez looked out at a world below that was suddenly changed.
Removed by twelve months from a disputed draw with Gennady Golovkin and six months from a couple of positive drug tests that tarnished his reputation, he was now the world’s undisputed No. 1 middleweight.
A majority decision winner in his rematch against Golovkin on Saturday night, Alvarez raised his index finger to his pursed lips, as if instructing his critics to be quiet.
We had good judges who saw it from different angles. I can’t complain about the decision, but it’s close enough to warrant a third fight.
Canelo Alvarez redeemed his name, reputation and ability Saturday night, rising to the criticism, pressure and experience of his bitter rival Gennady Golovkin to take away his two middleweight belts by majority decision.
Alvarez, drawing on his youth and passion to erase the stain of a positive drug test earlier this year, turned in an impassioned showing to pile up rounds in the middle of the fight, and then survived as Golovkin raged back down the stretch.
“I’m a great fighter and I showed it tonight,” Alvarez said. “I showed my victory with facts. He was the one who was backing up. I feel satisfied … it was a clear victory.”
As Canelo answers HBO’s Max Kellerman’s questions similar boos to the first fight. He gets the crowd on his side by yelling ‘Mexico!’
He says he got the belts for Mexico.
Jaime Munguia’s rush to establish himself as the best under-25 boxer in the world reached the mass exposure of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin middleweight-title rematch Saturday, when Munguia accentuated his rapid ascent with a fast finish.
Needing just 1 minute and three seconds of the third round, Tijuana’s Munguia (31-0, 26 knockouts) knocked out Canada’s Brandon Cook with a heavy combination of damaging punches that mirrored another set of blows that dropped Cook (20-2) earlier in the round.
The victory, in Munguia’s fifth fight of the year, stands as his second successful defense of his World Boxing Organization light-middleweight belt and a testament to his imposing size and power advantages in the division.
Traditionally at big boxing events the fighters are in the ring while the national anthems of the respective countries are sung.
In a break from tradition the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Mexico were sung before the undercard even started.
This means the fight will start fairly quickly after the boxers make their way into the ring but it will surely upset the predominately Mexican fans in the arena to not here the national anthem on Mexican Independence weekend.
Here is a list of the fights leading up to the big rematch tonight: