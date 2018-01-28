Ross Stripling still torn up over four pitches in Dodgers loss in Game 2 of World Series

It was a formula that had worked for the Dodgers throughout the summer. Except this time, the plan went as haywire as Stripling's first four pitches. Facing Marwin Gonzalez, Stripling threw four consecutive balls, none of them close. The second-year guy who had walked only 19 hitters in 74 1/3 innings during the regular season — and none in the previous postseason round — had just walked the first batter he faced in his first World Series appearance.