Dustin Johnson wins, leads FedEx Cup

Dustin Johnson closed with a dominant five-under-par 67 on Sunday to win the BMW Championship in Carmel, Ind., by three shots and move to the top of the FedEx Cup. Johnson won for the third time in his last eight tournaments dating to the U.S. Open, site of his first major title.

Paul Casey made a run early in the final round at Crooked Stick with back-to-back birdies for two-shot swings that erased a four-shot deficit. Johnson answered with a pair of birdies. A 25-foot eagle putt at No. 15 got Casey within one shot, but that lasted only as long as it took Johnson to sink an 18-foot eagle putt to push the lead to three.

Casey was runner-up in his second straight FedEx Cup playoff event; he lost to Rory McIlroy last week. His consolation was the No. 5 seed at the Tour Championship in two weeks; now he need only win there to capture the $10-million bonus.

Rickie Fowler, who started the week at No. 22 in FedEx points, closed with a 71 and finished 59th, bumping him out of the top 10 by the smallest margin in the 10-year history of the FedEx Cup — 0.57 of a point behind Charl Schwartzel. The timing is bad for Fowler because Davis Love III makes three of his captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup on Monday, with another one right after the Tour Championship. Fowler won’t have another chance to audition, though he might get picked anyway.

Dutchman Joost Luiten won his home event for the second time, matching the course record with an eight-under 63 for a three-stroke victory over Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger in the KLM Open at Spijk, Netherlands. Luiten finished 19 under for his fifth European Tour title.