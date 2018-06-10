Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem for his 11th French Open title

So that's what Thiem tried. He pounded huge serves, topping 135 mph (220 kph) — about 25 mph (40 kph) more than Nadal's fastest — and that translated into seven aces, but also five double-faults. He attempted drop shots; some worked, some didn't. And he took the biggest of big cuts on his groundstrokes, his feet leaving the ground as he threw his whole body into them, as if the very outcome of the match — not any individual point, but the whole shebang — depended on the strength of that one whip of his white racket. That led to 34 winners (eight more than Nadal), but also 42 unforced errors (18 more than Nadal).