What time does the home run derby start?

The 2018 home run derby takes place Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington.
The event starts at 5 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy will be taking part in his first derby, which will follow the eight-man bracket format it has used since 2015. The players are seeded based on their home run totals so far this season.
With a career-high 22 home runs this year, Muncy earned the third seed. He will face Cubs infielder Javier Baez, the sixth seed, in the first round.
“I’m not gonna try to hit home runs,” Muncy said, according to The Times’ Mike DiGiovanna. “I’m going to try to get underneath the ball with a regular swing. If I do that, I’ll have a good chance of hitting some home runs. If I try to hit them, I’m gonna be on top of the ball.”
The other first-round matchups are: No. 1 Jesus Aguilar (Milwaukee, 24 home runs) vs. No. 8 Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia, 14 home runs); No. 2 Bryce Harper (Washington, 23 home runs) vs. No. 7 Freddie Freeman (Atlanta, 16 home runs); and No. 4 Alex Bregman (Houston, 20 home runs) vs. No. 5 Kyle Schwarber (Chicago Cubs, 18 home runs).