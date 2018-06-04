Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran selected 15th overall in MLB draft, pitcher Casey Mize of Auburn goes first

Pitcher Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran, who had a 0.20 ERA in his senior season and was named the Gatorade state player of the year, was selected 15th overall by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the MLB draft on Monday.

“I just worked harder and harder to get better after every start,” Winn said before the draft.

Winn was the Gatorade state player of the year in Colorado last season at Silver Creek High in Longmont. His father, Randy, decided he needed to move to Anaheim to be closer to his clients. Winn agreed to join him and flourished. The right-hander, with a 94-mph fastball, struck out 120 batters in 70 innings. His velocity, combined with his ability to throw strikes, made him the dominant pitcher in Southern California.

Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize of Auburn was the first pick of the draft, going to Detroit. He was followed by Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart (San Francisco), Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm (Philadelphia), Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal (Chicago White Sox) and Florida third baseman Jonathan India (Cincinnati). Oklahoma center fielder Kyler Murray, expected to start for the Sooners at quarterback, was drafted ninth by Oakland.

Corona Santiago shortstop Brice Turang, who had 171 hits in his four-year career and is considered a hitting machine, was selected 21st overall by the Milwaukee Brewers. Irvine Beckman shortstop Matt McLain went to the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 25th pick. McLain, who is committed to UCLA, has hit for average and power.

Last year, two local players were the first two picks of the draft, with Royce Lewis of San Juan Capistrano JSerra going No. 1 to the Minnesota Twins and Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame No. 2 to the Cincinnati Reds.

Rounds one and two of the draft, along with the compensation round picks and the competitive balance picks took place Monday. Rounds 3-10 will be held on Tuesday. Rounds 11-40 will take place on Wednesday.

