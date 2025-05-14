Get ready for playoff drama with many top pitchers in peak form

Angel Cervantes of Warren High, a UCLA commit, is one of the hardest throwers in the Southland, with a 97-mph fastball.

There are so many top pitchers ready to show why they are aces that the opening playoff games are going to be nerve-racking, unpredictable and sometimes lasting until sundown or even longer (there was a 19-inning playoff game in 2023 played over two days).

“We’re going to see a bunch of these guys on TV one day,” Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert said. “It will be a year for the ages.”

Let me offer pitchers to watch:

Angel Cervantes, Warren. With a 97-mph fastball, the UCLA commit begins action Thursday in Division 3 against host Redondo Union. He has a 16-strikeout game and a no-hitter this season along with 95 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings. “I think I improved on commanding my pitches and being able to throw my off-speeds anywhere I want,” he said.

Said coach Cesar Martinez: “He’s been dominant.”

Pitcher Seth Hernandez of Corona High is 17-0 in two seasons. (Nick Koza)

Seth Hernandez, Corona. He’s 17-0 in two years of high school baseball with 88 strikeouts and three walks in 42 1/3 innings while throwing 98 mph this season. “He’s amazing,” Halpert said. Hernandez will pitch Tuesday against Los Osos or Cypress.

Pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer shows emotion after getting out of jam. (Craig Weston)

Jackson Eisenhauer, Crespi. He’s 9-1 with a 0.24 ERA as the surprise standout pitcher in his senior year and probably the Mission League MVP after throwing just 11 innings last season. He has a sweeping curveball and can reach 91 mph. He and Tyler Walton are a terrific starting duo for the Division 1 playoffs.

Vaughn Neckar, Vista Murrieta. The Oklahoma commit with a 95-mph fastball is 6-2 with a 0.73 ERA and should be on the mound Thursday against Harvard-Westlake sophomore pitcher Justin Kirchner, who is 8-0 with an 1.81 ERA.

Gary Morse, Orange Lutheran. He’s a 6-foot-8 junior committed to Tennessee who is continuing to develop at a school that produced Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole. Morse is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA.

Mike Erspamer, San Clemente. The left-handed Stanford commit dominated in the Sea View League and gets to face Westlake in a Division 2 opener. He’s 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA.

Hunter Manning of West Ranch High struck out 12 in a 3-1 win over Hart. (Craig Weston)

Hunter Manning, West Ranch. The Long Beach State commit has a school-record 16-strikeout performance this season and is 7-0 with a 0.78 ERA.

Freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala of Norco High struck out 11 in his high school debut against Orange Lutheran. (Sandy Luther)

Jordan Ayala, Norco. One of the best freshmen in Southern California, Ayala went 7-3 with a 0.82 ERA in helping the Cougars win 12 of their last 13 games.

Garrett Jacobs, Mira Costa. The junior right-hander is 9-1 with 91 strikeouts in 63 innings and has a 1.44 ERA for the 26-2 Mustangs.

Damian Catano, Arcadia. He went 9-1 with a 1.13 ERA as a junior for the Pacific League champions and teamed with senior Gus Cooper (7-1, 1.22 ERA) to help Arcadia go 25-3.

Jake Brande, Palm Desert. The 6-foot-7 Long Beach State commit throws strikes and is 8-1 with a 1.35 ERA.

Zach Strickland, Maranatha. The hard-throwing UCLA commit is 6-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 48 innings. He opens against Anaheim Canyon in Division 2.

Brandon Thomas has been a standout pitcher for Mater Dei High. (Nick Koza)

Brandon Thomas, Mater Dei. The Fresno State commit has been facing Trinity League pitchers all season and now goes in Division 2. He has a 1.08 ERA with 12 walks in 58 1/3 innings.

Dustin Dunwoody, Royal. The junior Arizona commit is 7-0 with a 1.28 ERA and has 86 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Sophomore pitcher Jared Grindlinger of Huntington Beach High is ready to deliver in the playoffs after pitching only 27 1/3 innings this season. (Nick Koza)

Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach. Get ready for the unleashing of the sophomore standout who has been used strategically to save his arm for May Madness. He’s 5-0 with a 0.77 ERA in 27 1/3 innings.

Ryan Oaks, Summit. Committed to Cal State Northridge, Oaks is 6-0 with a 0.88 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 56 innings.