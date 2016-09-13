North Carolina GOP: NCAA's decision to pull championships from state is 'an assault to female athletes'

The North Carolina Republican Party released a scathing and sarcastic response to the NCAA’s decision Monday to pull seven championship events, including opening-weekend men’s basketball tournament games, from the state because of a law seen by many as discriminatory.

That law, known as HB2 or the “bathroom bill,” requires people who are transgender to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates while at school or in a government building.

“This is so absurd it’s almost comical,” North Carolina GOP spokesperson Kami Mueller said in a statement later Monday. “I genuinely look forward to the NCAA merging all men’s and women’s teams together as singular, unified, unisex teams. Under the NCAA’s logic, colleges should make cheerleaders and football players share bathrooms, showers and hotel rooms. This decision is an assault to female athletes across the nation. If you are unwilling to have women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, how do you have a women’s team?”

“I wish the NCAA was this concerned about the women who were raped at Baylor,” the statement continued. “Perhaps the NCAA should stop with their political peacocking — and instead focus their energies on making sure our nation’s collegiate athletes are safe, both on and off the field.”

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted in support of the NCAA’s move Tuesday morning, saying “discrimination has no place in America.”

This summer, the NBA decided to move its 2017 All-Star game out of North Carolina for the same reason.

Other NCAA events being moved out of the state include the Division I women’s soccer championship, the Division I women’s lacrosse championship, the Division II baseball championship, the Division III men’s and women’s soccer championships, the Division III men’s and women’s tennis championships and the Division I women’s golf regional championships.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, which includes four North Carolina schools, is scheduled to hold its championship football game in Charlotte on Dec. 3. The conference’s Council of Presidents is scheduled to discuss issues surrounding HB2 at its next meeting this week.

“The decision by the NCAA Board of Governors to relocate all current, and not award any future, NCAA Championship sites in the state of North Carolina continues to build upon the negative impact this bill has already had on the state,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement.

“HB2 was previously scheduled to be thoroughly discussed at this week’s ACC Council of Presidents meeting, so it would be premature to make any decisions or announcements regarding ACC Championships until our membership is able to discuss. The league’s longstanding commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion will continue to be a central theme to our discussions.”

Swofford added: “On a personal note, it’s time for this bill to be repealed as it’s counter to basic human rights.”

