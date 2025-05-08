Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION I

QUARTERFINALS

#1 Taft d. #8 Cleveland, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14

#5 Marquez d. #4 South East, 14-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 19-17

#3 Marshall d. #6 Kennedy, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

#2 Carson d. #7 Van Nuys, 25-18, 26-28, 20-25, 25-18, 19-17

DIVISION II

SECOND ROUND

#1 VAAS d. #17 LACES, 25-7, 25-13, 25-23

#8 Roosevelt d. #9 North Hollywood, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

#5 Poly d. #12 Panorama, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18

#4 Fairfax d. #13 Reseda, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

#3 Banning d. #14 San Pedro, 3-1

#6 Sylmar d. #11 Diego Rivera, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20

#10 Legacy d. #7 Vaughn, 30-28, 13-25, 24-26, 25-20, 19-17

#2 Mendez d. #18 Bravo, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

DIVISION III

SECOND ROUND

#1 East Valley d. #16 Animo Robinson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

#8 Foshay d. #9 Central City Value, 3-0

#5 Downtown Magnets d. #12 Manual Arts, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19

#4 SOCES d. #20 King/Drew, 3-0

#19 San Fernando d. #3 Larchmont Charter, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8

#6 Angelou d. #11 Chavez, 23-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-13

#7 Maywood CES d. #10 Orthopaedic, 3-1

#2 Gardena d. #15 Animo Bunche, 25-21, 25-11, 24-26, 25-21

DIVISION IV

SECOND ROUND

#1 Garfield d. #17 Sotomayor, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14

#8 Hamilton d. #9 Rise Kohyang, 25-11, 15-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-5

#5 Animo Venice d. #12 LA Leadership, 25-9, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18

#20 Belmont d. #4 Burton, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-12

#3 Sun Valley Magnet d. #19 Animo Watts, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

#11 University Prep Value d. #6 Magnolia Science Academy, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

#10 Port of LA d. #7 Contreras, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

#2 Huntington Park d. #15 West Adams, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

DIVISION V

SECOND ROUND

#1 Wilson d. #17 USC-MAE, 25-9, 25-15, 25-9

#9 Magnolia Science Academy d. #8 Bert Corona, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

#12 Arleta d. #5 Animo Brown, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17

#4 Animo South LA d. #13 Community Charter, 25-17, 28-26, 20-25, 27-25

#3 Harbor Teacher d. #14 New West Charter, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

#6 New Designs University Park d. #11 University Pathways Medical, 25-0, 25-6, 25-14

#10 Washington at #7 University Pathways Public Service Academy

#2 Dorsey d. #15 Academia Avance, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION II

#8 Roosevelt at #1 VAAS

#5 Poly at #4 Fairfax

#6 Sylmar at #3 Banning

#10 Mendez at #2 Mendez

DIVISION III

#8 Foshay at #1 East Valley

#5 Downtown Magnets at #4 SOCES

#19 San Fernando at #6 Angelou

#7 Maywood CES at #2 Gardena

DIVISION IV

#8 Hamilton at #1 Garfield

#20 Belmont at #5 Animo Venice

#11 University Prep Value at #3 Sun Valley Magnet

#10 Port of LA at #2 Huntington Park

DIVISION V

#9 Magnolia Science Academy Reseda at #1 Wilson

#12 Arleta at #4 Animo South LA

#6 New Designs University Park at #3 Harbor Teacher

#7 University Pathways Public Services/#10 Washington at #2 Dorsey

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Granada Hills at #1 Venice

#3 El Camino Real at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION I

#5 Marquez at #1 Taft

#3 Marshall at #2 Carson

Note: Semifinals in Division II-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).

