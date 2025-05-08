High school boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and pairings
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION I
QUARTERFINALS
#1 Taft d. #8 Cleveland, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14
#5 Marquez d. #4 South East, 14-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 19-17
#3 Marshall d. #6 Kennedy, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23
#2 Carson d. #7 Van Nuys, 25-18, 26-28, 20-25, 25-18, 19-17
DIVISION II
SECOND ROUND
#1 VAAS d. #17 LACES, 25-7, 25-13, 25-23
#8 Roosevelt d. #9 North Hollywood, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
#5 Poly d. #12 Panorama, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
#4 Fairfax d. #13 Reseda, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
#3 Banning d. #14 San Pedro, 3-1
#6 Sylmar d. #11 Diego Rivera, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20
#10 Legacy d. #7 Vaughn, 30-28, 13-25, 24-26, 25-20, 19-17
#2 Mendez d. #18 Bravo, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
DIVISION III
SECOND ROUND
#1 East Valley d. #16 Animo Robinson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
#8 Foshay d. #9 Central City Value, 3-0
#5 Downtown Magnets d. #12 Manual Arts, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19
#4 SOCES d. #20 King/Drew, 3-0
#19 San Fernando d. #3 Larchmont Charter, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8
#6 Angelou d. #11 Chavez, 23-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-13
#7 Maywood CES d. #10 Orthopaedic, 3-1
#2 Gardena d. #15 Animo Bunche, 25-21, 25-11, 24-26, 25-21
DIVISION IV
SECOND ROUND
#1 Garfield d. #17 Sotomayor, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14
#8 Hamilton d. #9 Rise Kohyang, 25-11, 15-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-5
#5 Animo Venice d. #12 LA Leadership, 25-9, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
#20 Belmont d. #4 Burton, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-12
#3 Sun Valley Magnet d. #19 Animo Watts, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
#11 University Prep Value d. #6 Magnolia Science Academy, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
#10 Port of LA d. #7 Contreras, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15
#2 Huntington Park d. #15 West Adams, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
DIVISION V
SECOND ROUND
#1 Wilson d. #17 USC-MAE, 25-9, 25-15, 25-9
#9 Magnolia Science Academy d. #8 Bert Corona, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
#12 Arleta d. #5 Animo Brown, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17
#4 Animo South LA d. #13 Community Charter, 25-17, 28-26, 20-25, 27-25
#3 Harbor Teacher d. #14 New West Charter, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
#6 New Designs University Park d. #11 University Pathways Medical, 25-0, 25-6, 25-14
#10 Washington at #7 University Pathways Public Service Academy
#2 Dorsey d. #15 Academia Avance, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION II
#8 Roosevelt at #1 VAAS
#5 Poly at #4 Fairfax
#6 Sylmar at #3 Banning
#10 Mendez at #2 Mendez
DIVISION III
#8 Foshay at #1 East Valley
#5 Downtown Magnets at #4 SOCES
#19 San Fernando at #6 Angelou
#7 Maywood CES at #2 Gardena
DIVISION IV
#8 Hamilton at #1 Garfield
#20 Belmont at #5 Animo Venice
#11 University Prep Value at #3 Sun Valley Magnet
#10 Port of LA at #2 Huntington Park
DIVISION V
#9 Magnolia Science Academy Reseda at #1 Wilson
#12 Arleta at #4 Animo South LA
#6 New Designs University Park at #3 Harbor Teacher
#7 University Pathways Public Services/#10 Washington at #2 Dorsey
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Granada Hills at #1 Venice
#3 El Camino Real at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION I
#5 Marquez at #1 Taft
#3 Marshall at #2 Carson
Note: Semifinals in Division II-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).
