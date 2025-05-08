Advertisement
High School Sports

Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Banning 4, Rancho Dominguez 1

Bell 4, Legacy 3

Chatsworth 1, Cleveland 0

Diego Rivera 12, Manual Arts 0

El Camino Real 2, Birmingham 0

Harbor Teacher 12, Locke 2

LA Leadership Academy 5, Rise Kohyang 4

Jefferson 15, Angelou 3

Maywood Academy 14, Elizabeth 2

Maywood CES 11, Marquez 1

Poly 4, Verdugo Hills 1

Port of LA 22, Dorsey 2

RFK Community 9, Roybal 6

San Fernando 12, North Hollywood 0

San Pedro 10, Gardena 0

Sotomayor 4, Torres 3

South East 15, Garfield 4

South Gate 16, Huntington Park 1

Sylmar 6, Kennedy 4

Triumph Charter 20, Valley Oaks CES 3

University Prep Value 11, CNDLC 1

Valor Academy 8, Community Charter 2

SOFTBALL

City Section

Alliance Bloomfield 16, Maywood CES 14

Animo Bunche 30, Downtown Magnets 21

Banning 16, Rancho Dominguez 0

Bernstein 23, Belmont 2

Carson 18, Narbonne 1

Contreras 21, Roybal 19

Discovery 22, Sun Valley Magnet 19

Hollywood 14, RFK Community 11

Lakeview Charter 20, Valor Academy 2

Orthopaedic 17, Central City Value 15

Palisades 14, Fairfax 4

Panorama 25, Fulton 8

Port of LA 16, King/Drew 2

San Pedro 17, Gardena 0

SOCES 28, Vaughn 2

University 6, LACES 3

USC-MAE d. Annenberg, forfeit

Venice 17, Hamilton 0

Verdugo Hills 2, Arleta 1

