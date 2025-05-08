Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Banning 4, Rancho Dominguez 1
Bell 4, Legacy 3
Chatsworth 1, Cleveland 0
Diego Rivera 12, Manual Arts 0
El Camino Real 2, Birmingham 0
Harbor Teacher 12, Locke 2
LA Leadership Academy 5, Rise Kohyang 4
Jefferson 15, Angelou 3
Maywood Academy 14, Elizabeth 2
Maywood CES 11, Marquez 1
Poly 4, Verdugo Hills 1
Port of LA 22, Dorsey 2
RFK Community 9, Roybal 6
San Fernando 12, North Hollywood 0
San Pedro 10, Gardena 0
Sotomayor 4, Torres 3
South East 15, Garfield 4
South Gate 16, Huntington Park 1
Sylmar 6, Kennedy 4
Triumph Charter 20, Valley Oaks CES 3
University Prep Value 11, CNDLC 1
Valor Academy 8, Community Charter 2
SOFTBALL
City Section
Alliance Bloomfield 16, Maywood CES 14
Animo Bunche 30, Downtown Magnets 21
Banning 16, Rancho Dominguez 0
Bernstein 23, Belmont 2
Carson 18, Narbonne 1
Contreras 21, Roybal 19
Discovery 22, Sun Valley Magnet 19
Hollywood 14, RFK Community 11
Lakeview Charter 20, Valor Academy 2
Orthopaedic 17, Central City Value 15
Palisades 14, Fairfax 4
Panorama 25, Fulton 8
Port of LA 16, King/Drew 2
San Pedro 17, Gardena 0
SOCES 28, Vaughn 2
University 6, LACES 3
USC-MAE d. Annenberg, forfeit
Venice 17, Hamilton 0
Verdugo Hills 2, Arleta 1
