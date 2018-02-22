Women lead remarkable U.S. medal resurgence at the Olympics

"When I graduated from college, I was told I could do great things and be great, but I didn't know what that meant and what it would feel like and the work that it would take," Gibbs said. "I went to a good school, played sports, things came relatively easy for me. Whenever I would get faced with adversity, I would always go do something else. Bobsled is the first time I decided win, lose or draw, I was all-in for all four years. I figured if I was going to step away from a very lucrative career, I owed it to myself and my family to see this through to the very end."