Going to Rose Bowl game? Here's what you need to know

Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the 104th Rose Bowl game at 2 p.m. Monday. Parking around the stadium will be limited. Ticket holders are encouraged to use public transportation or carpool and to arrive early.
Getting to the game
Drop-off for taxis, ride-hailing services
No drop-offs or pickups, including taxi and ride-hailing services, are allowed at the stadium. Drop-off location is on Holly Street between Fair Oaks Avenue and Raymond Avenue. From there, all patrons may use the free Rose Bowl shuttle or walk to the stadium.
Gold Line
The Memorial Park station is a three-block walk from the Parsons Corp. parking lot and shuttle. The free shuttle stops near gates B and C at the stadium (see map). For more information on public transportation, call (323) 466-3876.
Parking and shuttle service
Arrive early. Fans driving to the stadium on game day can expect significant delays and long walks. To avoid traffic congestion from the Rose Parade, please arrive before 10 a.m. Parking is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
- General stadium parking is $40 per car in advance here, and $50 on event day for golf course parking at Rose Bowl stadium. Parking lots open at 4 a.m. There is no reserved parking and cars may be stack-parked in rows of five on a first-come, first-served basis. In-and-out privileges are prohibited in all parking areas.
- Preferred parking is available in Lot H, Lot 1 and Lot 2 for $60 per car in advance here, and $70 on event day at Rose Bowl stadium. The parking lots open at the same time as the general parking lots and are on a first-come, first-served basis. In-and-out privileges are prohibited in all parking areas.
- Motorhome parking: Game-day motorhome parking opens at 4 a.m. Monday and costs $200. Overnight motorhome parking will close at noon Tuesday. Rates are based on date of arrival and are as follows:
- Saturday: $400
- Sunday: $300
- Monday: $200
There is a one-time charge of $40 for tow vehicles.
- Bus and limo parking: Parking passes may be pre-purchased at a cost of $200 for limousines (or any commercial vehicle under 23 feet long) and $300 for buses (or any commercial vehicle over 23 feet long). Fill out an online form here or call 626-397-4220 for more information. On game day, limousine parking is $250 and bus parking is $350.
For more information, go to rosebowlstadium.com or call (626) 449-4100.
What you can carry into the stadium
Allowed
12-by-6-inch clear plastic bag
One-gallon plastic freezer bag
Clutch with wrist strap or shoulder strap (not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches)
Diaper bag (must be accompanied by a child)
Not allowed
Backpack
Camera case
Mesh bag
Purse
Clear backpack
Tinted plastic bag
Oversized tote bag
Printed pattern plastic bag
Fanny pack
Binoculars case
Public FanFest
Activities from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in parking lot 1A north of the stadium include:
— Music/DJ and interactive games
— Photos with Rose Bowl game trophy
— TVs to watch the Rose Parade and other bowl games
— Secure zone for expedited entry into the stadium
Sources: Tournament of Roses, Rose Bowl Operating Co.