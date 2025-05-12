High school boys’ tennis: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.

DIVISION 7 Katella at Hueneme Gahr at Canyon Springs

DIVISION 6 Carpinteria at Bolsa Grande Beverly Hills at Kennedy

DIVISION 5 Thacher at Capistrano Valley Fullerton at Culver City

DIVISION 3 Long Beach Poly at Cate San Marcos at La Canada

DIVISION 2 Long Beach Wilson at Windward Murrieta Valley at Flintridge Prep

DIVISION 1 Marina at Oak Park Arcadia at Woodbridge

OPEN DIVISION Peninsula at University JSerra at Harvard-Westlake

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1 Oak Park 9, Portola 9 (Oak Park wins on games 87-84) Marina 9, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9 (Marina wins on games) Arcadia 12, Diamond Bar 6 Woodbridge 10, Los Osos 8

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court.

