High school boys’ tennis: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
Oak Park 9, Portola 9 (Oak Park wins on games 87-84)
Marina 9, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9 (Marina wins on games)
Arcadia 12, Diamond Bar 6
Woodbridge 10, Los Osos 8
DIVISION 2
Windward 12, Edison 6
Long Beach Wilson 10, Oaks Christian 8
Flintridge Prep 10, Whitney 8
Murrieta Valley 10, Crescenta Valley 8
DIVISION 3
Cate 13, Sunny Hills 5
Long Beach Poly 11, Agoura 7
La Cañada 10, Westminster La Quinta 8
San Marcos 13, St. Francis 5
DIVISION 4
Villa Park 13, Temescal Canyon 5
San Gabriel 10, Dos Pueblos 8
Buckley 10, South Torrance 8
Millikan 12, Warren 6
DIVISION 5
Capistrano Valley 10, Mark Keppel 8
Thacher 11, Cerritos 7
Culver City 12, Laguna Blanca 6
Fullerton 14, Rosemead 4
DIVISION 6
Carpinteria 10, Yeshiva 8
Bolsa Grande 9, Ventura 9
Beverly Hills 12, La Mirada 6
Kennedy 14, Workman 4
DIVISION 7
Hueneme 14, Garden Grove Santiago 4
Katella 9, Dominguez 9 (Katella wins on games 73-72)
Canyon Springs 10, Rancho Alamitos 8
Gahr 13, San Jacinto 5
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
Peninsula at University
JSerra at Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
Marina at Oak Park
Arcadia at Woodbridge
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Wilson at Windward
Murrieta Valley at Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 3
Long Beach Poly at Cate
San Marcos at La Canada
DIVISION 4
San Gabriel at Villa Park
Buckley ar Millikan
DIVISION 5
Thacher at Capistrano Valley
Fullerton at Culver City
DIVISION 6
Carpinteria at Bolsa Grande
Beverly Hills at Kennedy
DIVISION 7
Katella at Hueneme
Gahr at Canyon Springs
Note: Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.
