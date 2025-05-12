High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s City Section playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Note: Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).

DIVISION V #4 Animo South Los Angeles at #1 Wilson #3 Harbor Teacher at #2 Dorsey

DIVISION IV #8 Hamilton at #5 Animo Venice #11 University Prep Value at #10 Port of Los Angeles

DIVISION III #4 SOCES at #1 East Valley #7 Maywood CES vs. #6 Angelou or San Fernando

DIVISION II #4 Fairfax at #1 VAAS #3 Banning at #2 Mendez

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION I #5 Marquez at #1 Taft #3 Marshall at #2 Carson

OPEN DIVISION #4 Granada Hills at #1 Venice #3 El Camino Real at #2 Chatsworth

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE (Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION IV #8 Hamilton d. #1 Garfield, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19 #5 Animo Venice d. #20 Belmont, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15 #11 University Prep Value d. #3 Sun Valley Magnet, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 #10 Port of LA d. #2 Huntington Park, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 28-26

