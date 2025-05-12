Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s City Section playoff results and pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION II
#1 VAAS d. #8 Roosevelt, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
#4 Fairfax d. #5 Poly, 25-17, 25-12, 13-25, 25-20
#3 Banning d. #6 Sylmar, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23
#2 Mendez d. #10 Legacy, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12

DIVISION III
#1 East Valley d. #8 Foshay, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 16-25, 15-11
#4 SOCES d. #5 Downtown Magnets, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15
#19 San Fernando at #6 Angelou
#7 Maywood CES d. #2 Gardena, 3-0

DIVISION IV
#8 Hamilton d. #1 Garfield, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19
#5 Animo Venice d. #20 Belmont, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
#11 University Prep Value d. #3 Sun Valley Magnet, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
#10 Port of LA d. #2 Huntington Park, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 28-26

DIVISION V
#1 Wilson d. #9 Magnolia Science Academy Reseda, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19
#4 Animo South Los Angeles d. #12 Arleta, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14
#3 Harbor Teacher d. New Designs University Park, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-15
#2 Dorsey d. #10 Washington, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION
#4 Granada Hills at #1 Venice
#3 El Camino Real at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION I
#5 Marquez at #1 Taft
#3 Marshall at #2 Carson

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II
#4 Fairfax at #1 VAAS
#3 Banning at #2 Mendez

DIVISION III
#4 SOCES at #1 East Valley
#7 Maywood CES vs. #6 Angelou or San Fernando

DIVISION IV
#8 Hamilton at #5 Animo Venice
#11 University Prep Value at #10 Port of Los Angeles

DIVISION V
#4 Animo South Los Angeles at #1 Wilson
#3 Harbor Teacher at #2 Dorsey

Note: Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement