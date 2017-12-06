UCLA-Montana basketball game canceled due to wildfire

UCLA has canceled its basketball game against Montana, scheduled for Wednesday night inside Pauley Pavilion, because of concerns related to the nearby wildfires.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, staff and fans is our top priority,” read a statement released by the school.

All team workouts and practices scheduled for Wednesday were also canceled. UCLA had planned an early morning football practice in preparation for the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State on Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. That is now tentatively scheduled for Thursday morning.

Single-game ticket purchases for the basketball game will be automatically refunded, the school announced. Season ticket holders will receive a credit for the cost of the game to their UCLA ticket account.

Ticket purchasers with questions can contact the school’s ticket office at 310-825-2946 or cto@tickets.ucla.edu.

UCLA (7-1) is scheduled to next play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The game is to be nationally televised and broadcast on Channel 2 in the Los Angeles area.

