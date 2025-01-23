Criticism increases for LAUSD disrupting sports when not all areas were affected

There’s growing criticism of the Los Angeles Unified School District and Region North for calling off all sports activities on Wednesday after smoke was seen from the Hughes fire over concerns about air quality when not all areas were affected.

In fact, private schools Crespi in Encino, Chaminade in West Hills and Harvard-Westlake in Studio City held basketball games and some had soccer matches.

Birmingham, a charter school in Lake Balboa, wanted to play soccer and basketball games but Cleveland had to pull out under LAUSD orders. Birmingham athletic director Rick Prizant said a freshman basketball game had started when Cleveland athletic director Greg Venger called to tell him, “We’re not allowed to play.”

“It was beautiful outside,” Prizant said. “There was no problem. What LAUSD has done is increase the possibility of injuries because we are forced to play a lot of games in a short period of time.”

Update on Fire Activity in the Castaic Lake area - 5:30 a.m.



Actualización sobre la actividad de incendios en la zona de Castaic Lake - 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/wULNxUvolG — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) January 23, 2025

Sylmar basketball coach Bort Escoto said San Fernando’s bus had arrived on Wednesday when he was told the game had been canceled. He said he did not smell smoke outside.

Schools already have to make up games from LAUSD canceling events from the Palisades fires. The City Section has extended the regular season in basketball and soccer by a week before playoffs begin.

As of Thursday morning, Region North was still operating on an inclement weather schedule limiting indoor and outdoor activities.