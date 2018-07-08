Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue plans to meet with Luke Walton, Brian Shaw in Las Vegas to discuss coaching LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue plans to meet with Lakers coach Luke Walton and associate head coach Brian Shaw in Las Vegas to discuss over dinner the challenge of coaching LeBron James.
“I’ll just tell them, LeBron’s easy,” Lue said. “People get this whole thing built up like he’s hard to coach, it’s not. LeBron’s not the problem. It’s the outside tension that’s the problem. Just put added pressure immediately on the coaches, on his teammates. Now everything you do is under a microscope. … So it’s going to be a totally different change for the Lakers. They’ll be able to handle it. LeBron is easy to play with, very unselfish. LeBron can bring guys along, make sure they’re doing the right thing. It’s going to be good. The outside is what you’ve gotta be able to block out.”
Lue coached James, who has agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers, for the past four seasons. Lue was an associate head coach for the Cavaliers from 2014-16, then the Cavaliers’ head coach from January of 2016 until now. James returned to the Cavaliers in the summer of 2014.
He and James won a championship together in 2016. The former Lakers player and Clippers assistant said he spoke with James at times while he made his free agency decision. But he never pressed him on what he was planning.
“Everybody he’s touched is made better,” Lue said. “Family, friends, organizations, the city of Cleveland, his players, his coaches. He made everybody’s life easier, everybody’s better. It’s tough to lose that type of piece. It was hard to swallow.”