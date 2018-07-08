Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue plans to meet with Luke Walton, Brian Shaw in Las Vegas to discuss coaching LeBron James

“I’ll just tell them, LeBron’s easy,” Lue said. “People get this whole thing built up like he’s hard to coach, it’s not. LeBron’s not the problem. It’s the outside tension that’s the problem. Just put added pressure immediately on the coaches, on his teammates. Now everything you do is under a microscope. … So it’s going to be a totally different change for the Lakers. They’ll be able to handle it. LeBron is easy to play with, very unselfish. LeBron can bring guys along, make sure they’re doing the right thing. It’s going to be good. The outside is what you’ve gotta be able to block out.”