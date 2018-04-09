Five takeaways from the Lakers' 112-97 loss to the Utah Jazz

2. When Hart was asked what he's learned from guarding some of the league's elite players, he replied with a halfway joke. "I can't touch 'em," he said, slyly. He went on to give some more details about what he's learned, but in that answer he touched on something on which Lakers coach Luke Walton has been working with him. Hart is fouling less than he did early on. "He has a defensive understanding of how to guard ballhandlers and forcing them over the screen and using his physicality without picking up as many fouls as he's picked up this year when he's played," Walton said. "All these things are things he'll keep getting better at."