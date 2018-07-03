The Great One and The King: Two transcendent athletes changing L.A. landscape 30 years apart

“The Lakers are always the Lakers. I think the fact that maybe they haven’t had a winning franchise the last four or five years, from that standpoint, you know right away now you’re going to at least compete,” Robitaille said. “It’s different because when Gretz came it literally changed the game of hockey. This is kind of rebooting the Lakers. We’ve always known the Lakers are all about winning and they just showed it one more time that they’re doing it.”