Lonzo Ball is set to undergo surgery to his left knee on Tuesday

Second-year Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery to his left knee Tuesday.
No further details were provided in a news release Friday afternoon. The team said an update would be given after the surgery.
Ball had recently undergone more testing to try to determine the extent of a meniscus injury.
He has had issues with his left knee before. He sprained his left medial collateral ligament in January and didn’t play until after the All-Star break. Near the end of the season Ball had a contusion in his left knee that caused him to miss several games. In all, Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season because of knee injuries and a shoulder injury he sustained in December.
In May, Ball underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee to help heal it. A PRP injection can help treat ligament, tendon and cartilage problems. The meniscus is made up of cartilage in the knee and can sometimes be connected to an MCL injury.
The Lakers drafted Ball second overall from UCLA in 2017. He immediately became the Lakers’ starting point guard and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz accomplished the same feat later in the season.
Ball averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game last season.