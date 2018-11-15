Lakers! As LeBron James plays through constant contact, Luke Walton sees echoes of Shaq

“He takes a beating every time he drives, and you have to put hands on him,” Walton said. “You have to put elbows into him because of his size and strength. He probably – if you looked at video – he could probably shoot 100 free throws a game if everything was called, but it was the same when I played with [Shaquille O'Neal]. Shaq used to get fouled a lot and not get free throws but he does a great job of playing through that either way and making plays.”