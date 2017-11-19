Lonzo Ball has another triple-double to lead Lakers to victory over Nuggets

Hours after the war of words between his father and the president of the United States escalated, Lonzo Ball did what he knows how to do best.
He played basketball.
Ball notched his second career triple-double to lead the Lakers to a 127-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at Staples Center..
He is the second player in Lakers history to have multiple triple-doubles in his rookie season. The other is Magic Johnson.
No other rookie has even had a game with as many as 14 rebounds this season, and it’s been nearly 18 years since a rookie guard had at least 16 rebounds. Steve Francis had 17 rebounds on Jan. 27, 2000.
Julius Randle led all scorers with 24 points. Seven Lakers, including all five starters, scored in double figures.
Denver coach Mike Malone and center Nikola Jokic were ejected from the game with 6:20 left in the second quarter.
Both received double-technical fouls for arguing a call with referee Rodney Mott.
