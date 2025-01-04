Letters to Sports: LeBron James’ longevity could prove costly for Lakers

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
So LeBron James thinks he could continue high-level play for another five to seven years? Maybe he can and thus satisfy his fans that he is “superman.” But this would probably ensure that the Lakers will not win an NBA championship for another five to seven years.
Juan Bernal
Santa Ana
While there are exceptions to every rule, there are two general truisms regarding trades by sports teams. One, a team can generally receive good value by trading with other teams that want to dump salaries and receive draft picks and expiring contracts. Two, a team can generally receive good value by trading with other teams that perennially make bad trading and free-agency decisions. Congratulations to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers for checking both boxes in this week’s trade of D’Angelo Russell to the Nets.
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce has announced that he will play at the University of Arizona after graduating from high school this year! Looks like Laker fans will have LeBron around for at least two more years after this season!
Can you envision Bryce “one and done” at Arizona and announcing he will declare for the NBA draft in 2026? I can hear Commissioner Adam Silver now ... “With the 55th pick [same as brother Bronny] in the 2026 NBA draft the Los Angeles Lakers select Bryce James from Arizona!”
Bet the senior James can’t wait to play with both of his boys at the Crypt ... just feel bad for the other two teammates on the court when this happens!
Richard Whorton
Studio City
I love college football even though it’s an inch away from pro football. What I don’t get is confetti and trophy for quarterfinals at the end of the game, because they haven’t won the big one.
I am really troubled with college sports, be it NIL and transfer portal, which to me amounts to being traded. Just get it over with and make everything professional after all the athletes are getting paid. The term student-athletes is long gone.
Bob Martinez
Glendale
It is clear that the powers that be did not get it right in the playoff expansion. First, let me say that as a Penn State grad I was happy to see the expansion. However, I have always believed that going from four to eight teams was the way to go and the results this year clearly support my position.
Four of the teams among the 12 did not belong there. Also, the seeding was abysmal. The best four teams deserved the top four positions. With only eight teams there would be no byes and thus no ridiculously long layoff for the top four, which might have played a role in all of them losing their first game.
The playoffs is not rocket science and hopefully more reasonable minds will make the necessary changes.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
Why couldn’t Chip Kelly achieve the same offensive coordination success for UCLA that he was able to do for Ohio State against his old University of Oregon team in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday?
Irwin Zeke Warsaw
Marina del Rey
USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the Trojans’ victory in the Las Vegas Bowl, “There’s a toughness and a hardness that’s developing within this program.” Really? After finishing a 7-6 season, losing 19 players to the transfer portal with a lack of remaining talent, Riley claims that his team is a battle-tested group and will not flinch? Times columnist Dylan Hernández writes that the Trojans cannot sustain any momentum and Riley can’t waver. Riley has been wavering for three years now as he collects his $10-million salary.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
USC started the season beating Louisiana State in Vegas and ended the season defeating Texas A&M in Vegas. Perhaps next year the Trojans should only schedule neutral-site games in Las Vegas against SEC teams!
Nick Rose
Newport Coast
I see that the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, who is close to surpassing Eric Dickerson’s NFL rushing record, will be sitting out vs. the Giants. Now, that’s what a team player is supposed to do.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
Another ugly win by the Rams. More near-interceptions. Same old plays being called. No creative offense against the 8/9-man front. Where is the team that beat the Bills? Note to defensive coordinator Chris Shula: You need to rush five linemen most of the time. This looks like the road to “one and done” in the playoffs.
Mike Schaller
Temple City
Bill Plaschke went out with a bang in 2024 with his top-10 Dodger moments of ’24. There were no glaring omissions, but deserved exuberance, and virtually no hyperbole — well, OK, despite his best managing job yet, Dave Roberts was not the Dodgers’ MVP, but he was their MCP — Most Calming Person (see No. 9 “The Hug”). Ultimately Plaschke’s Dec. 31 column crystallized the Dodgers’ sensational season, and was sure to put a smile on any Dodger fan’s face. Thanks Bill.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
So, L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke declares that all top 10 sports moments in L.A. in the year 2024 belong to the Dodgers. In essence, he’s saying that all individual and team sports achievements are completely insignificant unless it results in a championship. To paraphrase the late Howard Cosell, Bill “never played the game.”
Rob Fleishman
Placentia
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.