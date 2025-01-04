Letters to Sports: LeBron James’ longevity could prove costly for Lakers

So LeBron James thinks he could continue high-level play for another five to seven years? Maybe he can and thus satisfy his fans that he is “superman.” But this would probably ensure that the Lakers will not win an NBA championship for another five to seven years.

Juan Bernal

Santa Ana

While there are exceptions to every rule, there are two general truisms regarding trades by sports teams. One, a team can generally receive good value by trading with other teams that want to dump salaries and receive draft picks and expiring contracts. Two, a team can generally receive good value by trading with other teams that perennially make bad trading and free-agency decisions. Congratulations to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers for checking both boxes in this week’s trade of D’Angelo Russell to the Nets.

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce has announced that he will play at the University of Arizona after graduating from high school this year! Looks like Laker fans will have LeBron around for at least two more years after this season!

Can you envision Bryce “one and done” at Arizona and announcing he will declare for the NBA draft in 2026? I can hear Commissioner Adam Silver now ... “With the 55th pick [same as brother Bronny] in the 2026 NBA draft the Los Angeles Lakers select Bryce James from Arizona!”

Bet the senior James can’t wait to play with both of his boys at the Crypt ... just feel bad for the other two teammates on the court when this happens!

Richard Whorton

Studio City